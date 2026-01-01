Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Lindsay, California
Results 1-30 of 578
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront37.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- RECGanja Goddess Delivers56.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I love GGD!! I was looking for Kiva’s Lost Farm products and this was the only place that had them, so on a whim I placed and order. They called me right way to confirm my order and CC details, spoke with a very pleasant person and had my Lost Farm the very next day. That was my first order...I’ve placed 3 more since. So easy and everyone you talk to at GGD is so friendly! I’m a big fan!read full review
- MED & RECThe Goddess Delivers58.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Recently started ordering from here, have ordered twice now. Very impressed so far! This is the real deal, quality service.. Happy they serve bakersfield since I have to call this place home. You get a call when you first sign up and order. Easy ordering process. They accept credit / debit, and your order is at your door next day. They have a great variety and reasonable prices! Only thing is the order tracking on their website didn't seem to work for me, hopefully they can get that fixed. Still received a text when it was showing up though! 5/5 will be ordering more in the future!read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup148.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.