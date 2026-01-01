Dispensaries with parking on-site in Livermore, California
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- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins29.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECOaktreez Delivery23.8 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins33.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
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