Dispensaries with military discounts in Lompoc, California
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- MED & RECOrganic Greens Collective38.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECFarmacy - Santa Barbara44.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
This shop is beautiful, so clean and bright. I loved the warm welcome I get, everyone is so genuine. I’m a huge fan of the Mary’s medicinal CBD/CBN tinchure. It releases my anxiety the same way pharmaceuticals do, it also kicks in quicker. Helps with sleep tremendously. I’m so glad you all are here!read full review
- MED & RECCoastal Dispensary - Santa Barbara45.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I agree with another reviewer who called this the Apple store of dispensaries. It is bright, inviting and has space to browse the products before getting to the counter. Not for the price-conscience but it isn’t more expensive than other shops in high-traffic retail areas. I look forward to my next visit.read full review
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup78.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins91.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup123.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup127.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville10 dealsPickup127.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
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