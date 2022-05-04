Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Long Beach, CA? Yes, marijuana is legal in Long Beach, CA for medical and adult use.

What are the best dispensaries in Long Beach, California? According to dispensary reviews from users on Leafly.com, some of the best dispensaries in Long Beach, CA are MedMen - Long Beach

The Circle LBC

Leaf and Lion

Can you smoke weed on the beach in Long Beach, CA? No, you cannot smoke weed on the beach in Long Beach, CA. The only place you can legally smoke weed is in a private residence out of public view.

How much weed can you buy at one time in Long Beach, California? Adults can buy up to one ounce of weed per day in Long Beach, CA.

Where can you smoke marijuana in Long Beach, CA? The only place you can legally smoke marijuana in Long Beach, CA is in a private residence where you are out of public view.