Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Long Beach, California
Results 1-30 of 74
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Long Beach, CA for medical and adult use.
According to dispensary reviews from users on Leafly.com, some of the best dispensaries in Long Beach, CA are
No, you cannot smoke weed on the beach in Long Beach, CA. The only place you can legally smoke weed is in a private residence out of public view.
Adults can buy up to one ounce of weed per day in Long Beach, CA.
The only place you can legally smoke marijuana in Long Beach, CA is in a private residence where you are out of public view.
Yes. You can order weed online in Long Beach, CA at Leafly.com for in-store pick up at a local dispensary near you.