No, only adults age 21 or over are allowed inside dispensaries in Los Angeles. Children are not allowed inside dispensaries.

The easiest way to get cannabis in Los Angeles, CA is to use a local weed delivery service like Leafly.

What are Los Angeles, California dispensary laws?

To enter a dispensary in In Los Angeles, the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.