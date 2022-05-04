Drive-thru dispensaries in Los Angeles, California
Results 1-30 of 30
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Los Angeles for recreational and medical use.
No, only adults age 21 or over are allowed inside dispensaries in Los Angeles. Children are not allowed inside dispensaries.
The easiest way to get cannabis in Los Angeles, CA is to use a local weed delivery service like Leafly.
You can place a dispensary order online using Leafly.com for delivery or in-store pickup.
Dispensaries in Los Angeles, CA may choose to scan your ID card manually or with a digital card reader.
To enter a dispensary in In Los Angeles, the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
In Los Angeles, marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like LAX or Venice Beach is illegal.
No, a prescription is not required to go to an adult use dispensary in Los Angeles, CA, only a medical cannabis dispensary.