Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Lynwood, California
Results 1-30 of 403
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup7.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup10.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup10.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup17.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup25.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup25.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
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