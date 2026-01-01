Dispensaries with military discounts in Malibu, California
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- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup18.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup19.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup21.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup24.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup26.2 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
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