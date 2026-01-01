Pet friendly dispensaries in Malibu, California
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- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup18.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup19.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup26.2 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup29.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup21.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
- MED & RECCurate9.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECCoast to Coast - Canoga12.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
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