Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Manhattan Beach, California
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- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup19.2 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKushfly13.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Thank you Kushfly.com for the way you let potential clients know if you deliver in their area. I use Leafly to find out which dispensaries carry O #18 and Mars OG, the only two strains that help my medical condition. Unfortunately, Leafly often gets it wrong, and includes dispensaries that do not deliver in my area. In fact, they list you as having OG #18 to deliver to Signal Hill, CA (which is not in your delivery area.) Fortunately, your website has an app where you enter a zip code, and it tells you if you're in the delivery area. Thanks for not wasting my time, and for being polite about giving customers this information. I will give you a try when you expand your delivery area to include Signal Hill.read full review
- RECOrange Leaf14.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECBlitz Direct17.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
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