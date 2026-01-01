Dispensaries with industry discounts in Marina del Rey, California
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECWonderbrett Store8.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- Cannabis House9.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I recently purchased a plug n play grape ape soda from here and I’m definitely going to be returning. The customer service from both bud tenders a blonde woman and a tall curly haired gentleman was amazing. The storefront itself was cool and inviting they had so many options to choose from wether it was tree, wax, edibles, or carts and the prices weren’t bank breaking either they also have a loyalty program app that’s the name of their store and has more deals than WMread full review
- MED & RECHollywood High Grade9.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- RECOrange Leaf12.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECKushfly12.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Thank you Kushfly.com for the way you let potential clients know if you deliver in their area. I use Leafly to find out which dispensaries carry O #18 and Mars OG, the only two strains that help my medical condition. Unfortunately, Leafly often gets it wrong, and includes dispensaries that do not deliver in my area. In fact, they list you as having OG #18 to deliver to Signal Hill, CA (which is not in your delivery area.) Fortunately, your website has an app where you enter a zip code, and it tells you if you're in the delivery area. Thanks for not wasting my time, and for being polite about giving customers this information. I will give you a try when you expand your delivery area to include Signal Hill.read full review
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