Dispensaries with parking on-site in Marysville, California
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- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins0.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup33.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup36.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECOregrown - Chico41.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
This is how budtenders should be. friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to listen to the customer. They have a loyalty program, which is awesome to get points on every purchase that you can redeem later. Definitely my go-to place. Delivery ppl are awesome. They have weekly deals. You really can't beat the quality for the price and the friendly atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSolful - Sebastopol1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins84.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins94.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins94.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
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