Dispensaries with student discounts in Maywood, California
Results 1-30 of 221
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup9.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup6.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup6.5 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup11.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- MED & RECKushfly4.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Thank you Kushfly.com for the way you let potential clients know if you deliver in their area. I use Leafly to find out which dispensaries carry O #18 and Mars OG, the only two strains that help my medical condition. Unfortunately, Leafly often gets it wrong, and includes dispensaries that do not deliver in my area. In fact, they list you as having OG #18 to deliver to Signal Hill, CA (which is not in your delivery area.) Fortunately, your website has an app where you enter a zip code, and it tells you if you're in the delivery area. Thanks for not wasting my time, and for being polite about giving customers this information. I will give you a try when you expand your delivery area to include Signal Hill.read full review
- RECOrange Leaf6.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- Cannabis House6.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I recently purchased a plug n play grape ape soda from here and I’m definitely going to be returning. The customer service from both bud tenders a blonde woman and a tall curly haired gentleman was amazing. The storefront itself was cool and inviting they had so many options to choose from wether it was tree, wax, edibles, or carts and the prices weren’t bank breaking either they also have a loyalty program app that’s the name of their store and has more deals than WMread full review
- MED & RECMary Jane's Collective9.7 mi away
Great space & even better vibes. The products purchased were fresh & they had a great selection of brands I hadn't seen at other shops nearby. Really enjoyed talking with the budtender as she was very knowledgable on the items they carried. I also appreciated that they had parking available right outside the shop. Easy to stop by this location after getting off the 101 post-work. I will recommend this store to all my friends in the area because of their selection & prices. The rotating specials & kindness from the staff are worth returning to!read full review
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