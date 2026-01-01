Dispensaries with first responder discounts in McKinleyville, California
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- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins24.5 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup87.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup113.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECWeedbucks - Rogue RiverPickup113.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBudz Barn1 dealPickup in under 30 mins113.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Love Budz Barn. Great prices and very enjoyable staff. Nice, bright, comfortable store too. Really love that Fridays are 20% off the jar bud. Today was the first time we online ordered and picked up. So convenient. Definitely will do that again. Of course, I still ended up buying a couple other strains but oh well. Looking at a nice weekend.read full review
- MED & RECTamerans113.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins113.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECWeedbucks - MerlinPickup in under 30 mins113.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I was directed to the pre roll section of merchandise display I saw a strain with my percentage l requirement and named after one off my favorite actors in his role in breaking bad, now how Kool is that, and to top it off smoking was just as wonderful... oh the product came from TKO. well named. BW grants passread full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins116.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins219.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins263.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECTHC Recreation StationPickup280.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins320.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup322.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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