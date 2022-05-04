20% OFF ALL GÜD GARDENS!!!

Frequently asked questions

Is cannabis legal in Modesto, CA? Yes, cannabis is legal in Modesto, California for medical use and recreational use.

What kind of dispensaries are in Modesto, CA? You can find both medical and recreational dispensaries in Modesto, CA.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Modesto, California? There are 16 medical marijuana dispensaries in Modesto, CA and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com.

How many recreational marijuana dispensaries are in Modesto, California? There are 21 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Modesto, CA and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com.

Are there any dispensaries on McHenry Ave. in Modesto, CA? Yes, Authentic 209 is a marijuana dispensary on McHenry Ave. in Modesto, CA.