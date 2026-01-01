Dispensaries with military discounts in Modesto, California
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- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins44.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - San Jose (Temporarily Closed)52.9 mi away
Forgot to grab something on my first trip here, so I popped back in to see if they had it in stock. Sometimes the website inventory is slightly different than what they have on the shelves so I always figure it's good to ask. Luckily Jayden was able to find two of the specific product I was looking for. Super knowledgeable and helpful guy!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins73.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
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