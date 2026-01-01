Dispensaries with senior discounts in Moreno Valley, California
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- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup20.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery1.0 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- RECCali Care Group (Moreno Valley)3.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
My experience with any camino edible is that its too of the line. Any edible is string enough for o make you want to sleep but cbn is no joke it hits a little harder then normal i didn’t feel drowsiness i just felt super stoned and happy to be alive. Drugs are getting better each year and stuff like this could easily take out big pharmaceutical with little too no health consequences other then maybe developing obesity after eating so much foodread full review
- MED & RECHigh Times - San Bernardino11.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I must say this place was a breath of fresh air! We are newbies to the dispensary scene and we were visiting from Texas in October. When we arrived we were immediately greeted with a smile from the security guard. When we entered the staff was just as friendly. The establishment has an open floor that’s similar to a small grocery store. Staff members rushed to our side to explain how things worked and they even walked through the store with us and recommended different strains based off of our preferences. They also checked in on us multiple times throughout the shopping experience. The products they carry are diverse and you’re sure to find something that suits your needs. They also have a plethora of pre rolls! Overall I would highly recommend this establishment over any of the other dispensaries in the area. Thank you so much to the High Times staff for making our first time memorable! We will definitely visit you all again when we are back in town!read full review
- RECMedcare Farms18.2 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
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