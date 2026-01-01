Dispensaries with military discounts in Morro Bay, California
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- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville10 dealsPickup113.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup124.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins135.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup163.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
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