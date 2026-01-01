Dispensaries with student discounts in Morro Bay, California
Results 1-30 of 184
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECMegan's Organic Market - SLO1 dealPickup12.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Great shop, great vibes. I've been to quite a few dispensaries, and this one stands out for the layout of the shop. Very few shops let you wander around and actually pick up a product like you're at the supermarket, meaning it's usually confined behind glass and you need one-on-one help with a tender, but here you can browse at your leisure. I usually research online for what I want beforehand, so I can't attested to their knowledge of product, but they always have new product and cultivars that I want to try. yes, they can get crowded, so it's best to go during off-hours, so you don't feel rushed, but kudos for trusting the customers with being able to touch the product. Also, since it's inevitable that a person will open something, check to see if it's been opened. One last note; taxes are high in Slo, so expect that. I've read about high taxes in other reviews, but that is something that should be taken up with local gov and not the business itself. Everything on the Central Coast is expensive, but the prices before taxes are competitive. I know because I research what others are charging from here all the way down to Lompoc. It's true you won't get many "deals" though.read full review
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins165.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup170.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup173.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup176.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup176.5 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.