Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Moss Landing, California
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins53.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECJuva53.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered delivery. Someone from the shop called to let me know delivery window for my area was late and if I was okay with that. I like the courtesy of letting you know you might have to wait. Delivery was in the window, delivery person was nice, and have enjoyed the purchase. First time, but won’t be my last.read full review
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