Dispensaries with student discounts in Moss Landing, California
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins53.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup274.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
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