Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Mount Shasta, California
Results 1-30 of 314
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
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- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup63.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins77.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECTamerans98.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Reno (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins194.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins232.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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