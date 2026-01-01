Dispensaries with student discounts in Mount Shasta, California
Results 1-30 of 135
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
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- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup63.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECWeedAgain - EugenePickup in under 30 mins190.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I have been going to weed again in Eugene for the last 6 years the service has always been great and they had always showed respect to the Veterans with 25% off. As of today 3/17/26 they will no longer show the Veterans any respect or Seniors. Those discounts have been replaced with some lame points system that makes little sense. They do how ever still offer a happy hour discount for anyone 21 and over that cares to back them selves inside the lobby. Yeah happy hour discount but screw the Vets. The own of the shop was on hand and tried to give me a bunch of hokum how they don’t get reimbursed from the discount… and how taxes this and that. So just so you all know the dispensary at the bottom of 30 has vet discount as does the one in Goshen as does the one at the Medication station in cottage grove as does just about every shop I’ve called.read full review
- MED & RECMoss CrossingDeliveryPickup192.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins194.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECHigh Quality - Twin Oaks8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins229.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Ive been a long time (11 years! ) customer of the og HQ. I absolutely love the new location too! Its so spacious and cute! They bring the same high vibes and top notch customer service as always. I notice they have a more curated selection of flower and I love the new walk up edible display! Im always looking for my top shelf concentrates, and they never disappoint. Im looking forward to the community events in the spacious parking lot! Best dispensary in Corvallis! Thanks so much for all you do to keep us lifted!read full review
- MED & RECBloominati Cannabis - Corvallis5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins229.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECHigh Quality9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins231.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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