Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Murrieta, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickupOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery26.2 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery44.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
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