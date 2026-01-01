Medical marijuana dispensaries in Murrieta, California
Results 1-30 of 1168
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECBuzz Cannabis - WildomarPickup3.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I was so happy that a new dispensary opened up in the area, and I’ve already been a repeat customer of Buzz Dispensary! Their space looks roomy and feels cozy. The staff, including the security guard, all greet you with a smile and help you out with genuine enthusiasm. They have a large selection, and I’d say their prices are affordable. I always look forward to coming here!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickupOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup20.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup24.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECMr. Nice Guy - Lake Elsinore10.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe Healing Tree - Lake Elsinore11.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Senior on a budget here!!! Best place to get my flower. They have great deals on small buds and decent flower. My go to shop for all forms! They have good daily deals. I can get 2 zips of decent quality small bud for under $140. Can't beat that!!! Staff is helpful, knowledgeable & super friendly. Tell them Auntie Patty sent ya!!!read full review
- MEDOutCo - Escondido (San Diego Natural)20.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECUrban Flavours Delivery20.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis experience, look no further—this weed shop is the place to go. From the moment I first discovered them, I knew I was in for something special. I’ve tried a lot of dispensaries, both in person and online, but none have ever come close to matching the sheer quality, customer service, and care that this shop delivers consistently. It’s no exaggeration when I say they’ve become my go-to source for all things cannabis—and for good reason. Let’s start with product quality: absolutely next level. The flower is always fresh, beautifully cured, and potent in the most balanced, enjoyable way. Whether you’re looking for something to chill you out after a long day, help with focus and creativity, or lift your spirits when you’re feeling down, their selection is beyond impressive. Every strain I’ve tried has delivered exactly what I hoped for—and sometimes even more. You can tell they take great pride in their sourcing and product handling, because from the appearance to the aroma to the effects, every single product is top shelf. The trichomes glisten, the smell hits perfectly when you open the jar, and the smoke? Smooth, flavorful, and strong. You really can’t ask for more. What truly sets this shop apart is the level of care they put into serving their customers. From the first interaction, you feel like more than just a transaction—you feel valued. Their team is not only knowledgeable, but also incredibly kind and welcoming. Whether you’re a first-timer unsure of where to start or an experienced connoisseur looking for something new, they treat you with patience and respect. They take the time to explain the differences between products, help you find exactly what you’re looking for, and even give you honest feedback on what might work best based on your needs. One time, I had a question about a specific strain’s effects and how it might interact with my anxiety. Not only did the budtender give me detailed information, but they also shared their own experience, which helped me make a confident, informed choice. That level of personal connection and care is rare these days, and it truly makes a difference. You’re not just buying weed—you’re building a relationship with people who care about your well-being and experience. Then there’s the delivery service, which is honestly one of the best things ever. Efficient doesn’t even begin to cover it. Every order I’ve placed has arrived right on time, with frequent updates so I never have to guess when it’s coming. The drivers are friendly, respectful, and always discreet. They make you feel safe and appreciated, even when it’s just a quick handoff. I’ve had other delivery services in the past that were sloppy or unreliable—but not here. You can count on this team to get your order to you exactly when they say they will, and with a smile too. It makes a huge difference, especially on those days when you’re not feeling your best and just want your product quickly and without hassle. Let’s also talk about the deals and pricing. I’ve saved so much money thanks to their regular specials, bundles, and member perks. The fact that you can get such high-quality weed at such fair prices is a blessing. It makes premium cannabis accessible to people who might be on a budget or who need their medicine without breaking the bank. I’ve taken advantage of discounts on flower, edibles, cartridges, and even accessories—and I’ve never once felt like I was getting anything less than the best. It feels good to spend your money here because you know it’s going toward a business that really takes care of its customers. Oh—and the high? Absolutely amazing. Their products deliver consistent, long-lasting effects that feel clean, powerful, and exactly as described. Whether it’s a heady sativa that makes me want to clean the whole apartment and journal for hours, or a calming indica that helps me rest and decompress after a stressful day, every experience has been exactly what I needed. They also have a great selection of hybrids, and they’re really good at helping you find the right balance depending on your mood or the time of day. One of the biggest things I appreciate is that their cannabis doesn’t feel like it was just grown for strength or profit—it feels like it was grown with care, intention, and respect for the plant. You can tell when weed has that kind of energy behind it. This isn’t just a business—it’s a community resource. They understand the many reasons people turn to cannabis—be it for healing, fun, creativity, or connection—and they honor that with everything they do. In a world where things can often feel impersonal or rushed, this weed shop is a reminder that great service, integrity, and community still exist. I’ve recommended them to so many friends and family members, and every single one has come back to tell me how great their experience was. They’re not just a dispensary—they’re a team of good-hearted people who love what they do and want you to feel good, too. To sum it all up: this shop has earned my full trust and loyalty. They go above and beyond in every way—stellar products, amazing deals, fast and friendly delivery, and a customer service experience that feels personal and genuine. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a longtime enthusiast, do yourself a favor and check them out. You won’t regret it. Thank you all for the love, effort, and kindness you put into your work—it shows, and it makes a real difference in people’s lives. Keep doing what you do, because you’re changing the game in the best way. Forever grateful, A very happy and loyal customer.read full review
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