Dispensaries with an ATM in Murrieta, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickupOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup20.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup24.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECMr. Nice Guy - Lake Elsinore10.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe Healing Tree - Lake Elsinore11.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Senior on a budget here!!! Best place to get my flower. They have great deals on small buds and decent flower. My go to shop for all forms! They have good daily deals. I can get 2 zips of decent quality small bud for under $140. Can't beat that!!! Staff is helpful, knowledgeable & super friendly. Tell them Auntie Patty sent ya!!!read full review
- RECMedcare Farms11.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- RECBudology21.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
They were out of a few things that I ordered. It was their Soft Opening and the the prices rocked, so that can be expected. Communication was fabulous! They chatted with me online and offered substitutions. The whole shopping experience was pretty darn good even though newbie employees were still finding their feet. I wish I could have made it to the Grand Opening yesterday...I will shop there again. Nice atmosphere with beautiful landscaping. It puts the other place down the street to shame!read full review
- MEDTradecraft Farms24.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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