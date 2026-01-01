Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Murrieta, California
Results 1-21 of 21
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery44.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins211.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECCCA California Caregivers Alliance70.8 mi awayOpen until 9:45pm PT
I found some flower that has a high THC content for a low dollar cost now I'm twisted trying to understand how they could give me 3.5 of flower with over 30% thc and hand me change back from a 20 ! I'm never going back to tennessee where 20$ would have gotten me 2 grams of some bud that's no where near as good and have to hide yo smoke it cause it's illegal there hahaha I'm staying in silverlake!!!read full review
- MED & RECI CANNI85.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HANDS DOWN the best delivery service i have ever had the pleasure of ordering from, they have fire brands like my favorites 710labs, Pearl Pharma, etc and even their cheapest mids are gas! they also do NOT carry no outdoor or shwag deps, only the finest indoor! not to mention the QUICKEST delivery i’ve ever had and bar none the best customer service EVER. i’ve ordered dozens of times, and only ever had one sliigghhtt mistake, it was a vape not hitting, i told them and they immediately turned around and delivered me a new replacement free of charge. They truly care about quality and customer care, and want the best for your lungs! I never write reviews so this is big. Thank you again, I CANNI! for getting me right! -Keaton Sread full review
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