Latinx-owned dispensaries in Murrieta, California
Results 1-30 of 57
All Dispensary results
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryOpen until 9pm PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery44.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup65.8 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins211.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins309.5 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery400.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECFlower & Leaf (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)69.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I recently visited flower and leaf and was thoroughly impressed. The staff were incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, taking the time to understand my needs and make recommendations. The store itself was clean, well-organized, and had a great selection of high-quality products. I appreciated the emphasis on customer service and the overall positive atmosphere. I will definitely be returning in the future.read full review
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