Veteran-owned dispensaries in Murrieta, California
Results 1-30 of 45
All Dispensary results
- RECMedcare Farms11.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery44.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- MED & RECCannabis21+54.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I placed an online order and I came in a little early due to finishing errands early. Natalie, Cassandra, and Karri were incredibly helpful and got my order gathered and even let me know I had a promo for an extra cart! I was in and out in less than 5 minutes and the staff was incredibly helpful and friendly!read full review
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley55.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins211.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECFlower & Leaf (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)69.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I recently visited flower and leaf and was thoroughly impressed. The staff were incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, taking the time to understand my needs and make recommendations. The store itself was clean, well-organized, and had a great selection of high-quality products. I appreciated the emphasis on customer service and the overall positive atmosphere. I will definitely be returning in the future.read full review
- MED & RECThe Reefinery83.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
They have great prices and deals every day that make it even better! The staff is friendly and have good recommendations for when I want to try something new. I don't like ordering delivery from other places because I've had some rude and incompetent delivery drivers before, but their driver Jordan is always nice and courteous. He's the best and I know that when he pulls up the order will be correct.read full review
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