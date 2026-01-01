Woman-owned dispensaries in Murrieta, California
Results 1-30 of 152
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryOpen until 9pm PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup55.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery44.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
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