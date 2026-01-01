Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Murrieta, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickupOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery26.2 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECMMD - Long BeachDeliveryPickup58.3 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
First time visit I was impressed. I came with one product in mind. Alejandro (Alex) suggested another after a brief conversation with me. I'm so glad he did, a great tip. The entire staff was friendly from the receptionist to the bud tender. Even the security guards didn't look like they were having a bad day as most do.read full review
- MED & RECPerfect Union - San Diego18 dealsPickup59.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Long time Wellgreens customer who just found this place today. Excellent service and the website is easy to use and order from. Far easier to get to as opposed to Wellgreens and closer This is my new cannabis store and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting quality product and excellent customer service.read full review
- MED & RECCookies - Santa Ana38.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECSUPER CLINIK39.4 mi awayOpen until 9:40pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery44.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- MED & RECEmerald Springs44.7 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis50.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park54.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
- RECThe Grove - La Mesa55.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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