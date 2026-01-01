Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Murrieta, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickupOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Healing Tree - Lake Elsinore11.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Senior on a budget here!!! Best place to get my flower. They have great deals on small buds and decent flower. My go to shop for all forms! They have good daily deals. I can get 2 zips of decent quality small bud for under $140. Can't beat that!!! Staff is helpful, knowledgeable & super friendly. Tell them Auntie Patty sent ya!!!read full review
- MED & RECTreeo21.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Super helpful ladies, answered all my questions and gave me tips and tricks and suggestions since I'm new to edibles and wanted to get a feel for them and learn more. Loved the atmosphere was attentive, and welcoming. Super clean, bubbly staff. Definitely found a return customer for life :)read full review
- MEDTradecraft Farms24.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery26.2 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
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