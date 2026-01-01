Dispensaries with first responder discounts in National City, California
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- MED & RECCookies La Mesa7.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup61.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup114.7 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
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