Dispensaries with military discounts in National City, California
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- RECEmjay Cannabis - San Diego4.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
First time coming here, super stoked at the service I received. They were sold out of one item I had ordered online which sucked but I got amazing deals on a bunch of pre rolls. Only issue for me was the security.. on their phones, leaned against walls, attitude.. no real physical presence and as a veteran, these guys would be considered soft targets.read full review
- MED & RECMarch and Ash - San Diego6.6 mi awayOpen until 8:55pm PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley6.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCookies La Mesa7.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park8.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
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