Dispensaries with parking on-site in National City, California
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup8.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECEmjay Cannabis - San Diego4.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
First time coming here, super stoked at the service I received. They were sold out of one item I had ordered online which sucked but I got amazing deals on a bunch of pre rolls. Only issue for me was the security.. on their phones, leaned against walls, attitude.. no real physical presence and as a veteran, these guys would be considered soft targets.read full review
- MED & RECMarch and Ash - San Diego6.6 mi awayOpen until 8:55pm PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley6.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego6.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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