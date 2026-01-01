Dispensaries with military discounts in Needles, California
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- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins92.2 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup153.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins160.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm MT
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