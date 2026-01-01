Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Nipomo, California
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- MED & RECMegan's Organic Market - SLO1 dealPickup19.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Great shop, great vibes. I've been to quite a few dispensaries, and this one stands out for the layout of the shop. Very few shops let you wander around and actually pick up a product like you're at the supermarket, meaning it's usually confined behind glass and you need one-on-one help with a tender, but here you can browse at your leisure. I usually research online for what I want beforehand, so I can't attested to their knowledge of product, but they always have new product and cultivars that I want to try. yes, they can get crowded, so it's best to go during off-hours, so you don't feel rushed, but kudos for trusting the customers with being able to touch the product. Also, since it's inevitable that a person will open something, check to see if it's been opened. One last note; taxes are high in Slo, so expect that. I've read about high taxes in other reviews, but that is something that should be taken up with local gov and not the business itself. Everything on the Central Coast is expensive, but the prices before taxes are competitive. I know because I research what others are charging from here all the way down to Lompoc. It's true you won't get many "deals" though.read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins105.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville10 dealsPickup108.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup134.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup140.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
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