Best weed dispensaries in Novato, California with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
3. 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins20.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & REC
7. Solful - SebastopolDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins24.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
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