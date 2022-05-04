Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

What are the best dispensaries in Oakland, California? According to dispensary reviews on Leafly.com, the best marijuana dispensaries in Oakland, CA are Mountain Remedy

Ohana Cannabis Co

Sava

Is recreational weed legal in Oakland, CA? Yes, recreational weed is legal in Oakland, CA for adults age 21 or over.

Is medical marijuana legal in Oakland, CA? Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Oakland, CA for adults with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of California.

Can you order weed online in Oakland? Yes, you can order weed online in Oakland by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up at your favorite dispensary.

How much weed can you buy at one time in Oakland, CA? You can buy a maximum of one ounce of weed per day in Oakland, CA.

How many dispensaries are in Oakland, CA? There are over 13 marijuana dispensaries in Oakland, CA.