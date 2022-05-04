Dispensaries with parking on-site in Oakland, California
Frequently asked questions
According to dispensary reviews on Leafly.com, the best marijuana dispensaries in Oakland, CA are
Yes, recreational weed is legal in Oakland, CA for adults age 21 or over.
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Oakland, CA for adults with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of California.
Yes, you can order weed online in Oakland by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up at your favorite dispensary.
You can buy a maximum of one ounce of weed per day in Oakland, CA.
There are over 13 marijuana dispensaries in Oakland, CA.
The easiest way to get cannabis in Oakland, CA is to use a local weed delivery service like Leafly.