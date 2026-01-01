Dispensaries with student discounts in Oceanside, California
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- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup26.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park31.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego32.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECElement 7 - Chula Vista44.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
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