Pet friendly dispensaries in Oceanside, California
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- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup26.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - Kearny Mesa28.3 mi away
I come by here a few times a week and I have never had a bad experience. The staff is amazing and the selection is great. Even when they are busy they are fully staffed and there is rarely a wait to check out. Every staff member that has helped me knew the product well and found me what I needed quickly. Today both William and Melina helped me and the product they helped me find was exactly what I needed. Melina has actually helped me several times and I'm always shocked by the great product she finds in my price range. This place is great for experienced smokers and first timers. It's a laid back and relaxed environment. I would refer any friend to this place.read full review
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup36.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup43.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryOpen until 9pm PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
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