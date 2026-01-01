Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Ojai, California
Results 1-30 of 395
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup18.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup53.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECOrganic Greens Collective33.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCoast to Coast - Canoga40.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
- MED & RECHIGH Dispensary - Northridge43.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECKush Collective45.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I recently had an exceptional experience with a local dispensary's delivery service. The process was incredibly smooth from start to finish. Ordering was straightforward, with a wide variety of high-quality products to choose from. The delivery was impressively quick, and the driver was professional and courteous. The packaging was discreet and secure, ensuring privacy and safety. Overall, this dispensary's delivery service exceeded my expectations, providing convenience and top-notch service.read full review
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