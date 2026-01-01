Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Ojai, California
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- MED & RECSublime Delivery16.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I have had great experiences with this dispensary. The customer service is top notch as both delivery drivers and store associates are friendly, easy to talk too, always updating with any changes, and are open to any and all questions you may have. The products themselves have not disappointed as each cartridge, edible, or flower has been excellent. Sublime is definitely on my repeat list.read full review
- MED & RECCoastal Dispensary - Santa Barbara26.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I agree with another reviewer who called this the Apple store of dispensaries. It is bright, inviting and has space to browse the products before getting to the counter. Not for the price-conscience but it isn’t more expensive than other shops in high-traffic retail areas. I look forward to my next visit.read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup53.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup59.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup52.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
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