Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Ojai, California
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- MED & RECHIGH Dispensary - Northridge43.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECBlitz Direct49.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup64.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Bellflower20 dealsPickup74.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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