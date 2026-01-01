Dispensaries with parking on-site in Ojai, California
Results 1-30 of 548
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- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup18.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup53.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup59.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup52.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
- MED & RECOrganic Greens Collective33.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCoast to Coast - Canoga40.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
- MED & RECCurate41.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
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