Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Ontario, California
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- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery6 dealsDeliveryPickup26.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup29.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery23.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery24.8 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
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