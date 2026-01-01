Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Ontario, California
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- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery6 dealsDeliveryPickup26.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup29.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup25.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona9.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
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