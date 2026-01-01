Dispensaries with student discounts in Ontario, California
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- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup29.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona9.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery23.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery24.8 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup30.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup40.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup42.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
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