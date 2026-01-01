Dispensaries with senior discounts in Orangevale, California
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- RECCali Gold Delivery6.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins37.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins45.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins57.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
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